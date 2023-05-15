UFC 289 fight card

SportsMixed Martial Arts

Event: UFC 289

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Location: Vancouver, Canada

Venue: Rogers Arena

Where to watch: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+, UFC Fight Club

UFC 289 main card, 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV

Women's bantamweight title: Champion Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana

Lightweight: Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

Welterweight: Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt

Featherweight: Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr

Middleweight: Marc-Andrew Barriault vs. Eryk Anders

UFC 289 prelims, 8 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+

Flyweight: Matt Schnell vs. David Dvorak

Light heavyweight: Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Chris Daukaus

Middleweight: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis

Featherweight: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Lucas Almeida

UFC 289 early prelims, 6 p.m. on UFC Fight Pass

Bantamweight: Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aoriqileng

Featherweight: Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder

Women's strawweight: Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira

Women's flyweight: Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

