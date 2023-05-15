UFC 289 fight card
Event: UFC 289
Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
Location: Vancouver, Canada
Venue: Rogers Arena
Where to watch: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+, UFC Fight Club
UFC 289 main card, 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV
Women's bantamweight title: Champion Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana
Lightweight: Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush
Welterweight: Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt
Featherweight: Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr
Middleweight: Marc-Andrew Barriault vs. Eryk Anders
UFC 289 prelims, 8 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+
Flyweight: Matt Schnell vs. David Dvorak
Light heavyweight: Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Chris Daukaus
Middleweight: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis
Featherweight: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Lucas Almeida
UFC 289 early prelims, 6 p.m. on UFC Fight Pass
Bantamweight: Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aoriqileng
Featherweight: Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder
Women's strawweight: Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira
Women's flyweight: Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius