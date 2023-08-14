SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC 292 fight card: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling will face Sean O'Malley in the main event of UFC 292 in Boston on Aug. 19, 2023. Credit: Newsday/Ryan Gerbosi

Event: UFC 292

Date: Aug. 19, 2023

Location: Boston

Venue: TD Garden

Where to watch: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass

UFC 292 main card, 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV

Bantamweight title: Champion Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley

Women's strawweight title: Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos

Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Ian Machado Garry

Mario Bautista vs. TBA

Bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz

UFC 292 prelims, 8 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+

Middleweight: Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares

Middleweight: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Lightweight: Austin Hubbard vs. Kurt Holobaugh

Brad Katona vs. Cody Gibson or Rico DiSciullo

UFC 292 early prelims, 6 p.m. on ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass

Middleweight: Andre Petroski vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Women's flyweight: Andrea Lee vs. Natalia Silva

Women's flyweight: Karine Silva vs. Maryna Moroz

