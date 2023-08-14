UFC 292 fight card: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley
Event: UFC 292
Date: Aug. 19, 2023
Location: Boston
Venue: TD Garden
Where to watch: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass
UFC 292 main card, 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV
Bantamweight title: Champion Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley
Women's strawweight title: Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos
Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Ian Machado Garry
Mario Bautista vs. TBA
Bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz
UFC 292 prelims, 8 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+
Middleweight: Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares
Middleweight: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin
Lightweight: Austin Hubbard vs. Kurt Holobaugh
Brad Katona vs. Cody Gibson or Rico DiSciullo
UFC 292 early prelims, 6 p.m. on ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass
Middleweight: Andre Petroski vs. Gerald Meerschaert
Women's flyweight: Andrea Lee vs. Natalia Silva
Women's flyweight: Karine Silva vs. Maryna Moroz
