Merrick's Dennis Buzukja falls by first-round technical knockout in featherweight bout at UFC 295

As Dennis Buzukja stood and awaited the official announcement, the look on his face made it clear that this was not the way he envisioned the night going.

Not for his Serra-Longo teammates, two of whom would be fighting later in the evening. Not in New York City, his hometown. And not in front of the more than 150 family and friends who came to Madison Square Garden to watch the featherweight compete at UFC 295.

The Staten Island-raised, Merrick-residing Buzukja was not the name coming through the microphone of UFC announcer Bruce Buffer, nor was his hand the one raised by referee Keith Peterson. Rather, those two nods of victory went to Jamall Emmers, who stopped Buzukja via technical knockout 49 seconds into the bout.

“I got dropped,” Buzukja told Newsday. “I didn't see the shot coming, but when I was down, I was there. But, what's done is done so that's really all there is to it.”

Emmers, who missed weight by one pound on Friday and had to forfeit 20% of his fight purse, landed a straight right hand that sent Buzukja to the ground. Emmers moved in and landed several hammer fists before the referee stepped in to stop the bout.

“Of course there were nerves because it's hometown and stuff, maybe that took away from the performance itself, from the fight, but there's no excuses,” said Buzukja (11-4, 0-2 UFC). “He caught me good. It was a beautifully timed shot. There's really nothing to say. He caught me good. Respect to Emmers.”

Emmers (20-7, 3-3 UFC) controlled the flow of the fight from the outset. He landed 14 of his 20 strikes, compared to 3 of 7 for Buzukja.

Emmers, 34, was emotional after the bout as he reflected on his long and winding journey to this moment

“I remember going to wrestling meets and nobody was there,” Emmers said. “Now I’m in Madison Square Garden. It’s amazing.”

Buzukja was disappointed in not being able to show out in front of his home crowd.

“I at least wanted to put on a fight, put on a show,” the 26-year-old Buzukja said. “But that’s life. Sometimes things go like that.”

Happy anniversary

Sunday marks the 30th anniversary of the first UFC event. Of the nearly 7,500 total fights going into Saturday night, no less than 223 of them have involved fighters who grew up here or trained predominantly at Long Island gyms. In the UFC’s 30 years, Long Island has produced three world champions – Matt Serra, Chris Weidman and Aljamain Sterling – and a 55.4% winning percentage (124-97-2, 1 no contest). There’s only been one time when two Long Islanders fought each other. Bay Shore’s Pete Sell submitted Massapequa’s Phil Baroni late in the third round via guillotine choke at UFC 51 on Feb. 5, 2001.

Happy homecoming

Twelve years and 27 fights into his career, Jared Gordon finally fought in his hometown and he did not disappoint. Gordon, who grew up in Roslyn Heights before moving to Queens, stopped former Olympian Mark O. Madsen with a technical knockout with 18 seconds left in the first round. Gordon (20-6-1) landed a pair of uppercuts that rattled Madsen, then dropped him with a right hook to the temple and followed up with strikes to get the finish.

A Seawolf returns

Dominick Reyes (12-4), a former football player for Stony Brook University, will return to the octagon in January after more than a year away. On a four-fight losing streak and returning from shoulder surgery, 13th-ranked Reyes will face fellow light heavyweight Carlos Ulberg at UFC 297 in Toronto on Jan. 20, 2024. Sean Strickland makes his first light heavyweight title defense against Dricus Du Plessis in the main event.