Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic booked for UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden

Jon Jones grew up in New York. And on Nov. 11, he will fight inside the UFC's octagon in his home state for the first time in his career.

Jones, owner of what likely is the most impressive fight resume in UFC history, will defend his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic, the most successful champion in that division, at UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden.

"It's a legacy fight for both guys," UFC president Dana White said in making the announcement Friday.

Jones (27-1), the greatest light heavyweight fighter in UFC history, returned last March after three years away, moving up to heavyweight to win the vacant title from Ciryl Gane.

Jones has 15 wins in UFC title fights, the most in the promotion's history, regardless of division.

Miocic (20-4) last fought in March 2021, losing the title to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260. The four consecutive title defenses for Miocic is the most in UFC heavyweight history.