UFC Brooklyn: Dennis Bermudez booked to fight Te Edwards at Barclays Center

Dennis Bermudez has a chance to end his frustrating losing streak next month in Brooklyn.

The LI-based fighter will face Te Edwards with less than a month’s notice in a lightweight bout at UFC Fight Night on Jan. 19 at Barclays Center, the UFC said Thursday.

A fixture in the 145-pound division with a win over champion Max Holloway on his record, Bermudez (16-9, 9-9 UFC) moves to 155 pounds amid a four-fight skid, the longest of his professional career. His last three losses all came via split decision, including a July 2017 loss at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum to Darren Elkins.

Bermudez, who trains at Long Island MMA in Farmingdale, most recently was defeated by Rick Glenn in July. The 32-year-old last win came against Rony Jason in August 2016, a unanimous decision victory.

If the streak continues, Bermudez will give Edwards his first victory in the UFC. Edwards (6-2, 0-1 UFC) lost his promotional debut against Don Madge in October, falling 14 seconds into the second round after a pair of brutal headkicks. The 28-year-old from Arizona earned his UFC shot after a 28-second knockout victory on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series in June.

The promotion’s return to Brooklyn marks both the first UFC card of 2019 as well as its first event on ESPN+, the streaming-only subscription service launched earlier this year by ESPN, which takes over as the mixed martial arts promotion's broadcast partner after 2018. According to a UFC press release, early prelims and main card bouts will stream on ESPN+, while prelim bouts will air on ESPN.

Bermudez joins fellow LI-based fighter and friend Gregor Gillespie on the Brooklyn card. The event is scheduled to be headlined by a flyweight title match between champion Henry Cejudo and bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw.