UFC championship belt makes rounds at Super Bowl media day

NEWARK -- Ricardo Lamas stood a few yards away from the thing he has spent the past six years chasing: the UFC championship belt.

He did not move any closer toward attaining it Tuesday as Lamas -- and the belt -- made an appearance at Super Bowl Media Day at the Prudential Center.

The belt was real, albeit not any championship belt in particular. But it was gold, it was heavy and it was making its way around the arena as Broncos defensive lineman Terrance Knighton had it at one point and TV personality Regis Philbin at another point.

"I don't want to touch that one," Lamas told Newsday. "I will get mine on Saturday."

Lamas (13-2) will be inside the same arena this Saturday challenging featherweight champion Jose Aldo in the UFC 169 co-main event.

Aldo (23-1) last lost a fight more than two years before Lamas had his first pro fight.

Will the belt change hands as easily on Saturday night as it did Tuesday morning?