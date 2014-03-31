Al Iaquinta, in a suit, on TV, in a commercial

Most UFC fans who live outside the Long Island area first were introduced to Al Iaquinta shirtless or wearing headgear to protect his ears on "The Ultimate Fighter Live" (Season 15) back in 2012.

Two years and three straight UFC wins later, the Wantagh-based Iaquinta can be seen wearing a suit and delivering the closing line in a new commercial alongside Serra-Longo teammate and middleweight champion Chris Weidman for The Jewelry Gallery of Oyster Bay.

(Newsday's app users can watch the video at http://vimeo.com/89427717)