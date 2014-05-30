UFC doubleheader Saturday: 12 hours, 22 fights

The UFC hosts a fight card in Berlin on Saturday night, May 31. The UFC hosts a fight card in Brazil on Saturday night, May 31.

Surely, this UFC doubleheader will lead folks to moan and groan about "watered-down" fight cards and "too many events" and other such charming tweets and page-view grabs.

Both fights are at night, in their respective time zones. Depending on your market, you can watch them on either television or UFC Fight Pass, or both.

While Twitter gets flooded with its customary whining, here's how this two-continent, two-hemisphere UFC doubleheader translates in America: 12 hours of mixed martial arts fights.

Still want to complain?

Not every fight can be a winner, regardless of how many fights take place on a card and how many cards occur on one night. Even the biggest pay-per-view and "stacked" cards have a few clunkers. There's no guarding against that.

But here in the U.S. of A., you'll get to see 22 fights over the course of about 10 continuous hours. The fun begins at 12:30 p.m. ET in Berlin. Those 10 bouts should take us until 6 p.m. ET or so. Then, go get some dinner and maybe freshen up with a shower or something because the next set of prelims from Brazil begin at 6:30 p.m. on Fight Pass. The Fox Sports 1 fights start at 8 p.m. and should take you past midnight.

(And if you already subscribe to Fight Pass and have a decent-enough cable package, it will cost you zero additional dollars to consume this content.)

Have a look at the 44 fighters schedule to compete for your amusement and their financial/athletic gain on Saturday.

UFC Fight Night 41 in Berlin, Germany

Main card, 3 p.m. ET on Fight Pass

Mark Munoz vs. Gegard Mousasi

Francis Carmont vs. C.B. Dollaway

Luke Barnatt vs. Sean Strickland

Niklas Backstrom vs. Tom Niinimaki

Prelims, 12:30 p.m. ET on Fight Pass

Drew Dober vs. Nick Hein

Magnus Cedenblad vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Iuri Alcantara vs. Vaughan Lee

Pawel Pawlak vs. Peter Sobotta

Maximo Blanco vs. Andy Ogle

Ruslan Magomedov vs. Viktor Pesta

TUF 3 Brazil Finale in Sao Paulo, Brazil

Main card, 10 p.m. ET Fox Sports 1

Fabio Maldonado vs. Stipe Miocic

Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Vitor Miranda

Warlley Alves de Andrade vs. Marcio Alexandre Jr.

Demian Maia vs. Alexander Yakovlev

Rony Jason vs. Robert Peralta

Prelims, 8 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1

Rodrigo Damm vs. Rashid Magomedov

Ernest Chavez vs. Elias Silverio

Paulo Thiago vs. Gasan Umalatov

Mark Eddiva vs. Kevin Souza

Early prelims, 6:30 p.m. on Fight Pass

Ricardo Abreu vs. Wagner Silva

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Richardson Moreira

Matt Hobar vs. Pedro Munhoz