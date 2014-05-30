UFC doubleheader Saturday: 12 hours, 22 fights
The UFC hosts a fight card in Berlin on Saturday night, May 31. The UFC hosts a fight card in Brazil on Saturday night, May 31.
Surely, this UFC doubleheader will lead folks to moan and groan about "watered-down" fight cards and "too many events" and other such charming tweets and page-view grabs.
Both fights are at night, in their respective time zones. Depending on your market, you can watch them on either television or UFC Fight Pass, or both.
While Twitter gets flooded with its customary whining, here's how this two-continent, two-hemisphere UFC doubleheader translates in America: 12 hours of mixed martial arts fights.
Still want to complain?
Not every fight can be a winner, regardless of how many fights take place on a card and how many cards occur on one night. Even the biggest pay-per-view and "stacked" cards have a few clunkers. There's no guarding against that.
But here in the U.S. of A., you'll get to see 22 fights over the course of about 10 continuous hours. The fun begins at 12:30 p.m. ET in Berlin. Those 10 bouts should take us until 6 p.m. ET or so. Then, go get some dinner and maybe freshen up with a shower or something because the next set of prelims from Brazil begin at 6:30 p.m. on Fight Pass. The Fox Sports 1 fights start at 8 p.m. and should take you past midnight.
(And if you already subscribe to Fight Pass and have a decent-enough cable package, it will cost you zero additional dollars to consume this content.)
Have a look at the 44 fighters schedule to compete for your amusement and their financial/athletic gain on Saturday.
UFC Fight Night 41 in Berlin, Germany
Main card, 3 p.m. ET on Fight Pass
Mark Munoz vs. Gegard Mousasi
Francis Carmont vs. C.B. Dollaway
Luke Barnatt vs. Sean Strickland
Niklas Backstrom vs. Tom Niinimaki
Prelims, 12:30 p.m. ET on Fight Pass
Drew Dober vs. Nick Hein
Magnus Cedenblad vs. Krzysztof Jotko
Iuri Alcantara vs. Vaughan Lee
Pawel Pawlak vs. Peter Sobotta
Maximo Blanco vs. Andy Ogle
Ruslan Magomedov vs. Viktor Pesta
TUF 3 Brazil Finale in Sao Paulo, Brazil
Main card, 10 p.m. ET Fox Sports 1
Fabio Maldonado vs. Stipe Miocic
Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Vitor Miranda
Warlley Alves de Andrade vs. Marcio Alexandre Jr.
Demian Maia vs. Alexander Yakovlev
Rony Jason vs. Robert Peralta
Prelims, 8 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1
Rodrigo Damm vs. Rashid Magomedov
Ernest Chavez vs. Elias Silverio
Paulo Thiago vs. Gasan Umalatov
Mark Eddiva vs. Kevin Souza
Early prelims, 6:30 p.m. on Fight Pass
Ricardo Abreu vs. Wagner Silva
Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Richardson Moreira
Matt Hobar vs. Pedro Munhoz