UFC Fight Night 90 fight card: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Eddie Alvarez

International Fight Week ends on Saturday, July 9, with UFC 200.

But the tripleheader of fight nights begins Thursday, July 7, when Rafael dos Anjos defends his lightweight title against Eddie Alvarez at UFC Fight Night 90 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The entire card will air on UFC Fight Pass beginning at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

UFC Fight Night 90 fight card

Champion Rafael dos Anjos vs. Eddie Alvarez (lightweight title fight)

Derrick Lewis vs. Roy Nelson

Alan Jouban vs. Belal Muhammad

Mitch Clarke vs. Joseph Duffy

Mike Pyle vs. Alberto Mina

John Makdessi vs. Mehdi Baghdad

Anthony Birchak vs. Dileno Lopes

Russell Doane vs. Pedro Munhoz

Felipe Arantes vs. Jerrod Sanders

Gilbert Burns vs. Lukasz Sajewski

Marco Beltran vs. Reginaldo Vieira

Alvaro Herrera vs. Vicente Luque