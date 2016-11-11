UFC president Dana White happy to finally have event in NYC

For the second time in his presidency, the UFC’s Dana White was front and center on stage for a news conference in New York City discussing a UFC event already booked for New York City.

New York State became the last in the Union to legalize MMA last March. White was here in September to promote tickets going on sale for UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden. That was a happy time for him. On Thursday, he was here to promote UFC 205 taking place Saturday inside “The World’s Most Famous Arena.” Another happy occasion, even if this one required him to play a little defense to keep Conor McGregor on his side of the podium and Eddie Alvarez on his side . . . and the chairs on the stage floor in their proper unfolded positions.

But at no point in time did White have to attach derisive adjectives to New York politicians, who for the previous eight years had managed to block the bill from reaching the floor of the State Assembly for a vote. (The bill passed through the Senate eight consecutive times.)

This time, with the law on his side and an expected financial windfall for both the UFC and New York State, White could only channel positivity.

“The fight was ridiculous to get here. It should have never happened,” White said. “At the end of the day, it made it bigger. It made it a bigger event. It made it more special. I wouldn’t change it. I wouldn’t change it at all.”