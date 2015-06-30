UFC, Reebok unveil new apparel

UFC and Reebok unveiled on Tuesday their new apparel fighters will receive during fight week and wear in the octagon and other UFC events.

The "UFC Fight Kit" features a large UFC logo diagonally across the chest, the Reebok logo on the shirt and shorts.

There are three kits -- the country kit, the universal kit and the champions kit.

The country kit features the fighter's home country on the sleeve with a unique logo based off the flag.

The champions kit includes the UFC logo across the chest in a dark gray against the black background of the shirt. It also includes a gold octagon on the right sleeve to signify the fighter's title.

"No more labels hanging off the back of their shorts, and the banner that hangs down behind them when they fought, I couldn't wait for all that to go away," UFC president Dana White said. "Today is a great day."The event at Skylight Modern in Manhattan featured more than 20 UFC fighters, including middleweight champion Chris Weidman from Baldwin, women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum, bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw, Anthony Pettis, Johny Hendricks, Miesha Tate and Paige VanZant.

"It legitimizes the sport in a big way," Weidman said. "It helps, even with outside sponsors, it gives us a nice look."

Athletes pose with new joint UFC-Reebok gear. Credit: Mark La Monica

Reebok and the UFC first announced their new partnership last December.

Starting next week with International Fight Week leading into UFC 189, headlined by Jose Aldo vs. Conor McGregor, UFC fighters will only be allowed to wear Reebok apparel during their fights and other UFC-hosted events during fight week. They can wear any brand they want during non-fight week, though.

UFC fighters on each card will receive Reebok sponsorship money, with the amount of payment based on the number of fights they've had under the Zuffa umbrella. (Zuffa, parent company of the UFC, also purchased Strikeforce and WEC, to name a few, and promoted events under those name before rolling them into the UFC.) Originally, the plan was to pay fighters based on the UFC rankings, which is determined by members of the media.

The deal, worth around $70 million over six years, has been met with significant criticism from UFC fighters who argue they're losing money by not being allowed to wear other sponsors' apparel or their logos on their shorts and T-shirts and to showcase them on their fight banners.