UFC's Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor on late-night talk shows this week

Two of the UFC's biggest stars will be taking their turn in the mainstream late-night talk show circuit this week.

Ronda Rousey, the UFC women's bantamweight star, will appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, July 1. Presumably, she'll discuss her upcoming fight at UFC 190 in Brazil against Bethe Correia. The show airs on ABC at 11:35 p.m. ET.

Conor McGregor, a UFC featherweight title contender, will be on Conan on Thursday. Conan O'Brien's show airs on TBS at 11 p.m. ET. McGregor will challenge Jose Aldo Jr. for his featherweight title at UFC 189 on July 11 in Las Vegas, considered the biggest fight of the year so far.