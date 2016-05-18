SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC title challenger Tyron Woodley to appear at UFC Gym in Farmingdale

Tyron Woodley of USA celebrates after winning his welterweight fight...

Tyron Woodley of USA celebrates after winning his welterweight fight against Dong Hyun Kim of South Korea during the UFC Fight Night at The Venetian Macao Cotai Arena on August 23, 2014 in Macau, China. Credit: Getty Images / Victor Fraile

Tyron Woodley’s schedule is about to get busy.

The No. 3-ranked welterweight is now officially scheduled for his first shot at a world title, the UFC announced Tuesday. Woodley will face Robbie Lawler for the 170-pound belt at UFC 201 on Saturday, July 30 in Atlanta.

But before he gets his training camp into full gear, Woodley will make a stop on Long Island. The title challenger will be one of a handful of fighters appearing at the grand opening for the new UFC Gym in Farmingdale on May 21. Woodley is scheduled to teach a free mixed marital arts seminar at 1 p.m., while Long Island-based fighters Gian Villante and Dennis Bermudez will also make appearances.

Woodley told Newsday earlier this month that he agreed to a fight with Lawler, but was still waiting on a solid date. He hasn’t fought since January 31, 2015, first taking time off to recover from injury, then missing a fight after his opponent, Johny Hendricks, was hospitalized while cutting weight.

Woodley said he wasn’t holding out for a title fight after Hendricks pulled from their bout.

“I was never offered a fight after that,” Woodley said. “I was never offered Johny Hendricks again. I already got paid as if I won that fight, why wouldn’t I go out there and fight Johny Hendricks? I was already prepared to beat him and I would’ve been double-paid for the same fight.”

Still, Woodley was more than OK with getting the call for a title fight.

“It’s not a matter of whether I deserve it or what I’m positioned for – it’s what fits,” Woodley said. “I’m up to bat.”

