UFC title challenger Tyron Woodley to appear at UFC Gym in Farmingdale

Tyron Woodley’s schedule is about to get busy.

The No. 3-ranked welterweight is now officially scheduled for his first shot at a world title, the UFC announced Tuesday. Woodley will face Robbie Lawler for the 170-pound belt at UFC 201 on Saturday, July 30 in Atlanta.

But before he gets his training camp into full gear, Woodley will make a stop on Long Island. The title challenger will be one of a handful of fighters appearing at the grand opening for the new UFC Gym in Farmingdale on May 21. Woodley is scheduled to teach a free mixed marital arts seminar at 1 p.m., while Long Island-based fighters Gian Villante and Dennis Bermudez will also make appearances.

Woodley told Newsday earlier this month that he agreed to a fight with Lawler, but was still waiting on a solid date. He hasn’t fought since January 31, 2015, first taking time off to recover from injury, then missing a fight after his opponent, Johny Hendricks, was hospitalized while cutting weight.

Woodley said he wasn’t holding out for a title fight after Hendricks pulled from their bout.

“I was never offered a fight after that,” Woodley said. “I was never offered Johny Hendricks again. I already got paid as if I won that fight, why wouldn’t I go out there and fight Johny Hendricks? I was already prepared to beat him and I would’ve been double-paid for the same fight.”

Still, Woodley was more than OK with getting the call for a title fight.

“It’s not a matter of whether I deserve it or what I’m positioned for – it’s what fits,” Woodley said. “I’m up to bat.”