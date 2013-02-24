Urijah Faber submits Ivan Menjivar at UFC 157

The UFC announced this past week that close to 100 fighters would be cut from the world's biggest MMA promotion over the course of 2013.

When asked about Urijah Faber's chances of being cut during a media scrum for UFC 157 this week, UFC president Dana White implied that anything is possible.

If the noise created by the California crowd for "The California Kid" on Saturday night in the Honda Center left any doubt, he work once inside the cage should erase that.

Faber submitted Ivan Menjivar via standing rear naked choke with 27 seconds left in the first round of their bantamweight bout.

"I just attacked the neck," Faber said. "He has to honor that. He let me hold on to long and that was the end."

Faber (27-6, 3-2 UFC) is a former WEC featherweight champion, but has drawn some criticism for going 5-5 in his previous 10 bouts. There was talk that Faber was on the downside of his career.

But here's a statistic worth mentioning: Faber has followed up all five of his losses with submission victories. A perfect six for five, if you get the math there.

Menjivar (25-10, 4-3) opened the fight with a takedown, but Faber was able to reverse position and gain control. Later in the round, Menjivar put Faber into full guard. But it was Faber who had the better of the positioning as he landed significant elbows.

Once Menjivar was able to get back to his feet in the final minute of the first round, Faber hopped up on his back and went after the neck. Faber secured the body lock with his legs wrapped around Menjivar's waist and sunk in the rear naked choke for the win.