Darlington Raceway's next NASCAR throwback weekend going back to racing's roots

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington Raceway is going back to racing's roots for its latest NASCAR throwback next May.

The track announced Thursday that the latest edition to celebrate NASCAR history will focus on the roots of racing and origin stories of drivers who began their journey to the national series through grassroots/local track racing.

The weekend — think of it as a NASCAR old timer's day — is from May 10-12 and will include races from NASCAR's three main series, ending with the Goodyear 400 on May 12.

The celebration has been a popular time for racers and NASCAR teams, whose cars feature unique paint schemes and drivers and crews often dress up in outfits of racing's past.

The theme is called, “Celebrate our Roots through Grassroots Racing.”

Darlington president Josh Harris called grassroots racing “the lifeblood of our sport" and the weekend acknowledges the importance it has played in NASCAR.