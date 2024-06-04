AUTO RACING: Cindric wins in NASCAR when Blaney runs out of gas. Dixon gets IndyCar win No. 58.

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Toyota / Save Mart 350

Site: Sonoma, California.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5:05 p.m; Saturday, qualifying, 6 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (FOX).

Track: Sonoma Raceway.

Race distance: 110 laps, 218.9 miles.

Austin Cindric celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at World Wide Technology Raceway Sunday, June 2, 2024, in Madison, Ill. Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

Last year: Martin Truex Jr. won after starting eighth.

Last race: Austin Cindric won at World Wide Technology Raceway when Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney ran out of gas while leading on the final lap.

Fast facts: Cindric's only other win in the Cup Series came in the 2022 Dayton 500. The victory was the first of the year in the series for Penske. ... Denny Hamlin finished second for his sixth consecutive top-five finish. He leads Kyle Larson by 21 points and Chase Elliott by 27. ... Brad Keselowski was third, followed by Tyler Reddick and Joey Logano. Blaney finished 24th. ... NASCAR has granted a waiver to Larson, a two-time winner this year, keeping his eligible for the playoffs despite missing the Coca-Cola 600 while racing in the rain-delayed Indy 500.

Next race: June 16, Newton, Iowa.

Austin Cindric celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at World Wide Technology Raceway Sunday, June 2, 2024, in Madison, Ill. Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250

Site: Sonoma, California.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:05 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 3:30 p.m., and race, 8 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Sonoma Raceway.

Race distance: 79 laps, 152.21 miles.

Last year: Aric Almirola won after starting fourth.

Last race: Shane van Gisbergen grabbed the lead coming out of a late caution and won on the road course in Oregon on Saturday for his first victory in the Xfinity Series.

Fast facts: Van Gisbergen won his NASCAR debut last season in the Cup Series, also on a road course in Chicago. The 35-year-old New Zealander's career resume also shows three Supercars Championships and 81 career victories. ... Justin Allgaier won the first two stages — giving him 63 career stage wins — but lost the lead on the final restart and finished second, followed by Sammy Smith and A.J. Allmendinger, who drove a backup car.

Next race: June 15, Newton, Iowa.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Corey Heim gained the lead on lap 134, beat pole-winner Ty Majeski on a restart on lap 138 and won for the fourth time this season, all in the last eight races.

Next race: June 28, Nashville, Tennessee.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Canadian Grand Prix

Site: Montreal.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 12:30 p.m., and qualifying, 4 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (ESPN).

Track: Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve.

Race distance: 70 laps, 189.694 miles.

Last year: Max Verstappen won from the pole position.

Last race: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc won in Monaco after ending three-time defending season champion Max Verstappen’s season-long hold on the pole position.

Fast facts: Leclerc’s victory was his first since Austria in July 2022 and the sixth of his career with Ferrari. ... Vestappen has failed to win three of the past six races after winning 22 of the previous 25. ... Six of the eight races this season have been won from the pole position.

Next race: June 23, Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Xpel Grand Prix at Road America

Site: Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 11:10 a.m., and qualifying, 3:25 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (NBC).

Track: Road America.

Race distance: 55 laps, 220.55 miles.

Last year: Alex Palou won after starting third.

Last race: Scott Dixon won a record fourth time in a caution-filled race in Detroit to become the first IndyCar driver with multiple wins this season.

Fast facts: Dixon's victory was the 58th of his career, second only to A.J. Foyt's 67. ... There were only five lead changes, and the last allowed Dixon to break a tie for most wins in Detroit with Will Power and Helio Castroneves. ... Dixon also is the points leader by 18 over Palou and 31 over Power. ... Back-to-back Indy 500 champ Josef Newgarden lost control of the back end of his car — with no one nearby — and hit a wall to set up a 26th-place finish in the 27-car field.

Next race: June 23, Monterey, California.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Doug Kalitta won in Top Fuel and John Force won in Funny Car in New Hampshire.

Next event: June 9, Bristol, Tennessee,

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: June 7, Grand Forks, North Dakota, and June 8, Ogilvie, Minnesota.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars