AUTO RACING: NASCAR moves to Arizona after Bell earns his second straight win

Christopher Bell, left, celebrates after his win with his wife...

Christopher Bell, left, celebrates after his win with his wife Morgan Kemenah, right, during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 2, 2025. Credit: AP/Stephen Spillman

By The Associated Press

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Shriners Children's 500

Site: Avondale, Arizona.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 2:05 p.m., qualifying, 3:10 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Phoenix Raceway.

Race distance: 312 laps, 312 miles.

Last year: Starting from the 13th spot, Christopher Bell pulled away from the pack with 20 laps to go earning him his first win of the season.

Last race: Bell secured his second consecutive win, holding off Daytona 500 champ Byron and passing Busch with five laps to go.

Next race: March 16, Las Vegas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

GOVX 200

Site: Avondale, Arizona.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 11:35 a.m., qualifying, 12:40 p.m., race, 5 p.m. (CW).

Track: Phoenix Raceway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 200 miles.

Last year: Chandler Smith earned his second career win after Justin Allgaier crashed out of the lead with only five laps to go.

Last race: Connor Zilisch held off the field in a comeback victory, giving him his second career win.

Next race: March 15, Las Vegas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Kyle Busch pulled away from Stewart Friesen in the final seconds for a photo-finish win, earning him his 67th series victory.

Next race: March 14, Las Vegas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lando Norris claimed his first world championship in Abu Dhabi, ending Max Verstappen’s four-year winning streak.

Next race: March 16, Melbourne, Australia.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Two-time defending champ Alex Palou battled his way past Newgarden and Dixon to win the season opener.

Next race: March 23, Thermal, California.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals

Site: Gainesville, Florida.

Track: Gainesville Raceway.

Race distance: 1/4 mile.

Next event: March 21-23, Chandler, Arizona.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

World of Outlaws Dega Duel

Site: Eastaboga, Alabama.

Track: Talladega Short Track.

World of Outlaws Black Ice Brawl

Site: Columbus, Mississippi.

Track: Magnolia Motor Speedway.

Next events: March 14-15 Maryville, Tennessee & Kennedale, Texas.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

