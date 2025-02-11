AUTO RACING: Auto racing season opens with 3 NASCAR races at Daytona, the last the premier 500

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Daytona 500

Site: Daytona Beach, Florida.

Schedule: Wednesday, practice 1, 10:05 a.m., qualifying 8:15 p.m.; Thursday, Duel 1, 7 p.m., Duel 2, 8:45 p.m.; Friday, practice 2, 5:35 p.m.; Saturday, practice 3, 3:05 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m. (FOX).

Track: Daytona International Speedway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 500 miles.

Last year: After an 18th-position start, William Byron secured his first Daytona 500 win, narrowly avoiding a two-car collision on the last lap in a race that ended under caution.

FILE Martin Truex Jr. interacts with spectators while walking down a runway during driver introductions before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Aug. 24, 2024, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Credit: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Last race: Joey Logano won the season finale in Phoenix, capturing his third championship title and earning his place as the 10th driver in Cup Series history to claim three or more championships.

Next race: Feb. 23, Hampton, Georgia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

United Rentals 300

Joey Logano (22) and Michael McDowell (34) lead the field to start the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Feb. 19, 2024, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Credit: AP/John Raoux

Site: Daytona Beach, Florida.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:35 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 10 a.m., and race, 5 p.m. (CW).

Track: Daytona International Speedway.

Race distance: 120 laps, 300 miles.

Last year: With a second-position start, Austin Hill secured his third consecutive title after a race that had been postponed twice due to rain.

Last race: Riley Herbst won his first championship race, while Justin Allgaier earned his first championship title in the series, breaking a four-year streak of race winners also winning the title.

Next race: Feb. 22, Hampton, Georgia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Fresh From Florida 250

Site: Daytona Beach, Florida.

Schedule: Thursday, practice, 5:05 p.m.; Friday, qualifying, 3 p.m., and ace, 7:30 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Daytona International Speedway.

Race distance: 100 laps, 250 miles.

Last year: Nick Sanchez earned his first career win, barely escaping a chaotic 12-truck wreck in overtime.

Last race: Ty Majeski's dominating performance from the pole position earned him his first series title. Majeski led 132 of 150 laps, finishing 3.9 seconds ahead of second-place Corey Heim.

Next race: Feb. 22, Hampton, Georgia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lando Norris claimed his first world championship in Abu Dhabi, ending Max Verstappen’s four-year winning streak.

Next race: Mar. 16, Melbourne, Australia.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Colton Herta celebrated his first-place victory at Nashville Superspeedway, securing him a second-place spot in the championship standings. Herta's win was overshadowed by Alex Palou who finished first for the season, claiming his third series championship in just four years.

Next race: March 2, St. Petersburg, Florida.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next event: March 6-9, Gainesville, Florida.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: Feb. 13, 14 and 15, Barberville, Florida.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars