AUTO RACING: Bell takes the overtime win in Atlanta while Palou sets up for a three-peat in IndyCar

Christopher Bell (20) celebrates his victory after a NASCAR Cup...

Christopher Bell (20) celebrates his victory after a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Hampton, Ga. Credit: AP/Mike Stewart

By The Associated Press

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Site: Austin, Texas.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 11 a.m., qualifying, 12:30 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (FOX).

Track: Circuit of the Americas.

Race distance: 95 laps, 228 miles.

Last year: Polesitter William Byron secured a commanding victory while holding off a late surge from Christopher Bell.

Christopher Bell celebrates victory after a NASCAR Cup Series auto...

Christopher Bell celebrates victory after a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Hampton, Ga. Credit: AP/Mike Stewart

Last race: Christopher Bell took his only lead in the final lap of the race, rallying past Carson Hocevar and Kyle Larson in a stunning overtime win.

Next race: March 9, Avondale, Arizona.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Focused Health 250

Christopher Bell, left, wins a NASCAR Cup Series auto race,...

Christopher Bell, left, wins a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Hampton, Ga. Credit: AP/Mike Stewart

Site: Austin, Texas.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5 p.m., qualifying, 6 p.m.; Saturday, race, 2:30 p.m. (CW).

Track: Circuit of the Americas.

Race distance: 65 laps, 156 miles.

Last year: Kyle Larson earned an overtime win after a last-lap overtake of Shane Van Gisbergen and Austin Hill.

Last race: Austin Hill captured his third straight win in Atlanta, leading the pack in 146 of the 163 laps.

Next race: March 8, Avondale, Arizona.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Kyle Busch pulled away from Stewart Friesen in the final seconds for a photo-finish win, earning him his 67th series victory.

Next race: March 14, Las Vegas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lando Norris claimed his first world championship in Abu Dhabi, ending Max Verstappen’s four-year winning streak.

Next race: March 16, Melbourne, Australia.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Site: St. Petersburg, Florida.

Schedule: Friday, practice 1, 3 p.m.; Saturday, practice 2, 10:15 a.m., Qualifications - Round 1 Group 1, 2:30 p.m. Qualifications - Round 1 Group 2, 2:55 p.m., Qualifications - Round 2, 3:20 p.m., Qualifications - Firestone Fast 6, 3:45 p.m. Sunday, warmup, 9 a.m., race, noon (FOX).

Track: Streets of St. Petersburg.

Race distance: 100 laps, 180 miles.

Last year: Pato O'Ward was declared the winner after Josef Newgarden was disqualified six weeks after the race for push-to-pass violations.

Last race: Colton Herta won at Nashville Superspeedway while Alex Palou wrapped up his third series championship in four years.

Next race: March 23, Thermal, California.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next event: March 6-9, Gainesville, Florida.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next event: March 2-3, Barberville, Florida

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

