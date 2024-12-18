SportsMotor Racing

Red Bull principal Christian Horner says honorary award from King Charles is 'very humbling'

Team Principal and Chief Executive Officer of Red Bull Racing...

Team Principal and Chief Executive Officer of Red Bull Racing Christian Horner, right, poses with his wife wife Geri Horner after being made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire at an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London, Wednesday Dec. 18, 2024. Credit: AP/Aaron Chown

By The Associated Press

LONDON — Christian Horner said it was “very humbling” to receive an honorary award from King Charles III on Wednesday, which came after a Formula 1 season that saw the Red Bull team principal cleared of accusations of inappropriate conduct by an employee.

Horner was made Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the king's traditional New Year's List for his services to motorsport. He received the award at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

It capped a year in which Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won a fourth straight Formula 1 title, but where the results on the track were sometimes overshadowed by the accusations against Horner by a team employee.

The 51-year-old Horner was cleared by an independent counsel of the initial complaint of inappropriate conduct in March, and Red Bull dismissed an appeal in August.

“Obviously a very proud moment to be awarded this CBE,” Horner told journalists outside the palace after the ceremony, standing alongside his wife, singer Geri Halliwell. “It's very humbling.”

Horner said he and the king had time for a quick chat about F1 as well.

“He was interested in how the season went, obviously followed some of the races,” Horner said. “So it was good to catch up.”

Team Principal and Chief Executive Officer of Red Bull Racing...

Team Principal and Chief Executive Officer of Red Bull Racing Christian Horner poses after being made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire at an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London, Wednesday Dec. 18, 2024. Credit: AP/Aaron Chown

More motor racing

Formula 1 team Red Bull drops driver Sergio Perez after four seasons1m read
Red Bull principal Christian Horner says honorary award from King Charles is 'very humbling'
Team claims NASCAR rescinded approval to buy new charter unless federal antitrust suit is dropped3m read
Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan reveals cancer diagnosis

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME