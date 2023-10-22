Christopher Bell punches ticket to NASCAR championship race; wins rollercoaster race at Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Christopher Bell took his first lead with 15 laps to go and held off Ryan Blaney for a win at Homestead-Miami Speedway that locked him into next month's NASCAR Championship finale on Sunday.

Bell, who entered the race below the playoff cutline, scored his second win of the season. He beat Blaney by 1.651 seconds and only led 26 of 267 laps during a chaotic race in which three playoff drivers did not finish.

Blaney, who led for 53 laps, moved above the cutline — up from seventh. Tyler Reddick and William Byron finished third and fourth and are still vying for a spot in the Nov. 5 title-deciding finale.

The remaining spots will be determined next week in the final race of the round of eight at Martinsville Speedway.

Kyle Larson, last year's Homestead winner, was out of the race at Lap 214 after he slammed into the pit road barriers trying to overtake Blaney for the lead. Larson was going too fast after heading into pit lane and said he didn't expect Blaney to slow down as early as he did.

“I was just maximizing all I could,” said a frustrated Larson afterward. “I hate it for Ryan more than anything. He was doing a super good job out front. That was not my intention. I was just trying to get as close to his back bumper as I could, hopefully have a good cycle and have a better pit stop, then come out in front of him and control the race from there.”

Larson's No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet clipped the back right of Blaney's Ford, but Blaney was able to pit as the caution flag came out and continued.

Kyle Larson (5) makes a pit stop during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Homestead, Fla. Credit: AP/Marta Lavandier

Larson had been dominating the race, in which he was a favorite to win. He led for 93 laps before Blaney nudged ahead of him late in Stage 2 for the lead. That ending is largely inconsequential for Larson as far as the playoff goes. He is already locked into the finale with his victory in the opening race of the round of eight in Las Vegas.

The crash briefly made it a race between Blaney and Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, who took the lead on the restart. But JJ Yeley, Brad Keselowski and Ross Chastain were all involved in a wreck seconds later, causing the caution flag to come out for the fifth time in the race.

After the restart, Hamlin slammed into the wall on Turn 1 and radioed that something broke in the steering and sent him into the wall. He was out of the race with 32 laps to go in an unfortunate turn of events for Joe Gibbs Racing — Hamlin's teammate Martin Truex Jr., another playoff driver, left with an engine issue moments later.

The race was named the 4EVER 400 presented by Mobil 1 in a nod to Stewart-Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick, who will retire from NASCAR at the end of this season after 60 career victories and three NASCAR national series championships.

Denny Hamlin (11) makes a pit stop during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Homestead, Fla. Credit: AP/Terry Renna

Sunday was Harvick's last race at the track where he won the NASCAR Sprint Cup championship nine years ago. He finished 11th Sunday.

UNLUCKY BUESCHER

RFK Racing's Chris Buescher, who entered the race at eighth in the playoff field, had trouble with his No. 17 Ford from the start. Buescher was the only playoff driver Sunday without Stage 1 points, and his 21st-place finish puts him in a must-win situation next week at Martinsville.

Buescher dropped from seventh to eighth in the playoff standings entering the race after Blaney's disqualification from the Las Vegas race was reversed. Buescher said Saturday that the reversal didn't change much for him.

“We’re in a spot where we’re within striking distance still from really strong points days,” Buescher said after Saturday's practice.

GUEST PIT

Grammy-winning artist and Trackhouse Racing co-owner Pitbull was the honorary pace car official. Trackhouse racing is in its third season and is home to Daniel Suarez in the No. 99 Chevrolet and Chastain driving the No. 1 Chevrolet.

“My schedule (is nothing) compared to these NASCAR drivers and what y'all got going on,” Pitbull said. “Do we relate to each other? Absolutely. Are we both hard workers? Clearly.”

UP NEXT

NASCAR goes to Martinsville Speedway next Sunday for the final race in the round of eight. Bell is the defending race winner.