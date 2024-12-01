FIA President denies personally ordering recent firings of 3 F1 race stewards

The president of Formula 1's governing body denied ordering a recent wave of staff dismissals — including the removal of the race director with three events remaining in the season — amidst mounting criticism from drivers over a lack of transparency by the FIA.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday by telephone during the Qatar Grand Prix and insisted he had not personally ordered the recent dismissals of three race stewards.

“How many times have people who have lost their jobs or positions in companies, when they left, they attacked and blamed?” Ben Sulayem said. “We have nearly 300 (stewards) working for us, so what do I do? I have two choices: I empower the heads of the departments, sit with them and then judge them at the end of the year.”

Niels Wittich, who had been race director since 2022, was surprisingly let go ahead of last week's race in Las Vegas. The drivers were stunned that the top rule-enforcer during F1 events would be removed with only three races remaining in the season.

Then there were two more dismissals ahead of this weekend's race in Qatar as race steward Tim Mayer said he was fired by text message, and the FIA said Janette Tan, who was elevated to race director for Formula 2, had left the organization. Tan had just been promoted to the position to replace Rui Marques, who was elevated into Wittich's position.

The drivers have complained about a lack of consistency from the race stewards for much of the season and have been vocal in their displeasure on a sudden crackdown on cursing. So when they arrived in Qatar to learn two more stewards had been fired, they were perplexed.

George Russell, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, said all the turnover can be destabilizing to F1.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem. FIA President visits the starting grid before the Qatar Formula One Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. Credit: AP/Darko Bandic

“That’s very challenging for any team and it must be super challenging for everyone within the FIA right now," Russell said earlier this week. "So we’d love to get a little bit of clarity and understanding of what’s going on and who’s getting fired next.”

Speaking to reporters in Qatar earlier Sunday, Ben Sulayem seemed defiant in saying it was “none of their business” how he runs things. He was emphatic in that he did not order any dismissals and added the FIA has no responsibility to discuss pending personnel changes with teams and drivers.

“Do the teams and drivers come and tell us when they are making changes? No,” he said.

Earlier this month, the GPDA created an Instagram account solely to publish a statement that urged the FIA to treat drivers like adults. It also asked for Ben Sulayem to consider “his own tone and language” following efforts during his tenure to enforce rules against swearing and jewelry more strictly.

“Just when we’ve asked for a bit of transparency and consistency we’re getting rid of two highly important people in the governing body, so it’s kind of gone in a full 360,” Russell said. “We still don’t have any reasoning for Niels’ removal.”

Ben Sulayem did not give specific reasons for any of the departures, and insisted the “single-seater divisions” made the decisions to replace stewards.

He also said the stewards are tasked with enforcing the rulebook, which was not written by Ben Sulayem. He inherited the rulebook and asked for an enforcement on some things that were being overlooked — such as the cursing, which is prohibited in the code of conduct.

“I did not write the rules and I do not implement them. The rules were before me, some of the rules from 1972,” Ben Sulayem said. "We are setting a clean sport here. We are not saying to them ‘the rule is do not (curse) anytime.' We are just saying ‘don’t do it when you are at an FIA (news conference).’ We have young people, the age of 5, watching. And even on TV or movies, they always tell you in advance what you will see and that is what this sport has — discipline and respect.”