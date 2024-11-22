Lewis Hamilton paces both F1 practices on opening day of Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS — Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton paced both of Thursday night's practices at the Las Vegas Grand Prix just two weeks after one of the worst races of his career.

The Mercedes driver was despondent over his performance in Brazil when he intimated after the race he wasn't even sure he wanted to finish the final three races of the season. Hamilton is moving to Ferrari at the end of the season.

“I didn’t really want to come back," Hamilton said in Las Vegas of his Brazil performance, where he struggled with the handling of his car, called it “undriveable” and “the bumpiest ride ever” after finishing 10th.

“If this is the last time that I get to perform, it’s a shame it wasn’t great, but (I’m) grateful for you,” Hamilton said on his team radio after the race.

Hamilton clarified those remarks in Las Vegas, explaining how frustrated he was by the Brazil performance.

“In the moment, that’s how I felt," he said. “I didn’t really want to come back after that weekend, but I think that’s only natural. It’s frustrating when you have a season like this, which I’m pretty sure I won’t have again, or at least I’ll work towards not having again. It wasn’t a great feeling in that moment but I’m here, I’m standing strong, and I’m going to give it absolutely everything for the last few races.”

He proved he can bounce back as he led both the first and second practice sessions Thursday in Las Vegas. He was followed in second practice by championship contender Lando Norris of McLaren and Mercedes teammate George Russell.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, leaves the garage area during a practice session for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/Matt York

Max Verstappen, who only needs to finish three points ahead of Norris on Saturday night, was 17th in the second practice.

Hamilton and Russell went 1-2 in the opening practice, with Norris third. Verstappen was a more respectable fifth for Red Bull.