SportsMotor Racing

Italian Grand Prix to remain on Formula 1 calendar at Monza until at least 2031

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco celebrates on the podium...

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco celebrates on the podium after the Formula One Italian Grand Prix race at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy, Sept. 1, 2024. Credit: AP/Luca Bruno

By The Associated Press

PARIS — The Italian Grand Prix will remain on the Formula 1 calendar until at least 2031 after a six-year extension was announced Wednesday.

Monza has hosted a grand prix since the inaugural world championship in 1950.

“Monza is at the very heart of Formula 1 history and the atmosphere each year is unique as the tifosi gather in huge numbers to cheer on Ferrari and the drivers,” F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said.

“The recent upgrades to the circuit's infrastructure and the planned investment show a strong commitment to the long-term future of Formula 1 in Italy,” he added.

Charles Leclerc secured Ferrari a rare win at Monza on Sept. 1. Next year's edition is scheduled Sept. 5-7.

More motor racing

F1 great Ayrton Senna's high-octane life in focus of new Netflix series about racing champion4m read
AUTO RACING: Stop if you've heard this before: Max Verstappen is the champion again in Formula 13m read
Formula 1 expands grid to add General Motors' Cadillac brand and new American team for 2026 season4m read
Most drivers not named Joey Logano eager for some changes to NASCAR's current playoff format2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

Black Friday$1 FOR
1 YEARUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME