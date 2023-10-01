Gas can erupts into flames during NASCAR race at Talladega Superspeedway

TALLADEGA, Ala. — There was a fiery moment during the NASCAR race at Talladega Superspeedway when a gas can erupted into flames on pit road.

Ty Gibbs pulled out of his pit stall Sunday with the gas can still dangling from his Toyota and the fuel can dislodged in the middle of pit road. It sparked when it hit the pavement and then caught fire.

Other drivers had to swerve around the burning gas can as emergency workers waited until pit road was clear to approach the fire. They extinguished the flames and the race resumed.

Gibbs was penalized for leaving his pit box with equipment. He finished 22nd.