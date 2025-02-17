Four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves gets a crash course in stock cars at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves got a crash course — literally — in stock-car racing at Daytona International Speedway.

Castroneves was involved in a seven-car wreck on Lap 72 of the Daytona 500 on Sunday night, ending another race in a mangled mess of sheet metal. The former “Dancing with the Stars” winner also wrecked in a qualifying race Thursday and again as he crossed the finish line in the ARCA race Saturday.

“Disappointed, of course, because I was learning so much," Castroneves said. "It’s incredible when you have more laps into it; you understand the airflow, the guys, saving fuel. There was some sketchy moments. What a shame. I wish I was still out there. There’s still more to understand, more to learn. I’m starting to get a little more comfortable with the whole process.

“Now, let’s go for the Indy 500.”

Castroneves made the Daytona 500 under a new rule that allows for a “world-class driver” to receive a provisional spot. He landed a NASCAR ride as part of Trackhouse’s “Project 91,” designed to give renowned racers from outside of the series a shot in a stock car.

But it was far from a smooth transition for the veteran open-wheel driver.

Former Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. also was knocked out in the crash, which started when Joey Logano failed to get going on a restart. Castroneves spun into the outside wall and ended up back in the garage for good.

Helio Castroneves, of Brazil, adjusts his helmet during a practice for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

Truex was making his 21st start in the Daytona 500 and extended his skid in NASCAR's signature event.

“It’s always disappointing when you don’t finish no matter the situation," Truex said. "It’s probably our only shot this year. It was fun while it lasted, but it was unfortunately wrong place, wrong time there.”

The provisional that got Castroneves in the race has been controversial because seven-time NASCAR champion and two-time Daytona 500 winner Jimmie Johnson and Truex didn’t understand why they weren’t considered for the spot.

It’s because the rule was written into the new charter agreements that teams signed in September and neither Johnson nor Truex was aware it existed until after it was formally announced. By then, the 90-day advance notice to request the provisional had passed.

Helio Castroneves (91), John Hunter Nemechek (42) and Cody Ware (51) crash as Brad Keselowski (6) goes low to avoid the wreck during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Credit: AP/David Graham

So it landed with Castroneves, who acknowledged after several practices that he had a lot to learn about drafting and racing in such tight confines.