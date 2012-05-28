Kahne wins Coca-Cola a third time

CONCORD, N.C. -- Kasey Kahne powered to victory in the Coca-Cola 600 last night, taking NASCAR's longest race for the third time for his first win with Hendrick Motorsports.

Kahne also gave car owner Rick Hendrick his 201st Sprint Cup series victory.

Kahne crossed the finish line nearly 5 seconds ahead of Denny Hamlin. Kyle Busch was third and series points leader Greg Biffle fourth.

"It's just so great to win for Mr. Hendrick," Kahne said.

As Kahne celebrated, teammate Jeff Gordon gave him a bear hug and told him, "Proud of you." Kahne became the 16th different Hendrick driver to take the checkered flag.

It was Kahne's 13th career win and first since last November in Phoenix.

Hendrick drivers were all near the top. Dale Earnhardt Jr. was sixth and Gordon seventh -- just his third top 10 finish of the season.

Five-time series champion Jimmie Johnson was 11th. He was in contention until the final pit stop when he left with his gas can still engaged, dragging his crew member along. NASCAR docked him with a stop-and-go penalty to end his chances.

Danica Patrick, the first woman to drive in the race since Janet Guthrie in 1976, was five laps down in 30th. Still, it was her best finish in three career Sprint Cup races.

Car owner Chip Ganassi flew to Charlotte after celebrating Dario Franchitti's win at the Indianapolis 500 earlier Sunday. Ganassi, part of Earnhardt Ganassi Racing, had hoped to double up with drivers Jamie McMurray and Juan Pablo Montoya. But 250 laps in, McMurray was a lap down and Montoya two behind after needing an extra pit stop to tighten a loose wheel.

"The minute I walked into the garage, people were high-fiving me," Ganassi said. "Right now, we've got to get our cars up the grid." It didn't happen as Montoya finished two laps down in 20th and McMurray right behind in 21st.

For much of this race, it looked as if Biffle wouldn't be caught. He led 204 laps to dominate early and was clearly best as the race began in the hot, bright sunshine. Once the night cooled off the track, Biffle was no match for Kahne.

"Kasey's car was just better at night," Biffle said.

An early crash took Patrick out of contention in the season-opening Daytona 500 and she finished 38th. Patrick returned to Sprint Cup two weeks ago at treacherous Darlington Raceway and crossed the line in 31st.