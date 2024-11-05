NASCAR to crown champions in all 3 series at Phoenix; Formula 1 takes 2-week break before Vegas

All Times Eastern

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Site: Avondale, Arizona.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 6:05 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 5:05 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (NBC, Peacock).

Track: Phoenix Raceway.

Race distance: 312 laps, 312 miles.

Last year: Ross Chastain dominated the finale, leading 157 laps after starting eighth. Ryan Blaney led just two laps but finished second to claim his first Cup championship.

Ryan Blaney (12) takes the checkered flag to win a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. Credit: AP/Chuck Burton

Last race: Defending champion Ryan Blaney raced his way into the championship four with a victory at Martinsville Speedway that featured controversy. William Byron finished fifth for Hendrick Motorsports and ultimately became the fourth qualifier when NASCAR officials ruled after a lengthy delay that Christopher Bell's last-lap smash into the outside wall for momentum that would've pushed him one point past Byron was illegal. Bell was dropped four spots to 22nd.

Fast facts: Ryan Blaney, Penske teammate and two-time champion Joey Logano (Ford), Tyler Reddick (Toyota) and William Byron (Chevy) comprise the field for the winner-take-all finale. All four drivers have three victories each. ... Blaney led three times for 32 laps, including the final 15, after starting 14th.

Next race: Feb. 16, 2025, Daytona Beach, Florida.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR Xfinity Series

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

Site: Avondale, Arizona.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5:05 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying 4 p.m.; race, 7 p.m. (CW).

Track: Phoenix Raceway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 200 miles.

Last year: Cole Custer claimed the race and the championship for Stewart-Haas Racing, leading 96 laps and winning Stage 2 after starting seventh.

Last race: Xfinity part-timer Aric Almirola completed a season sweep at Martinsville, Virginia, with his third victory in a tension-filled race that allowed fourth-place Cole Custer to defend his series title at Phoenix. Justin Allgaier was fifth and claimed the final spot in the championship four. Chandler Smith confronted Custer afterward over a late-race battle for position that infuriated Smith, who threw a punch at Custer.

Fast facts: Six drivers competed for the final two spots claimed by Allgaier and Custer on points. Austin Hill (four wins) and AJ Allmendinger are the other finalists.

Next race: Feb. 15, 2025, Daytona Beach, Florida.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR Truck Series

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship

Site: Avondale, Arizona.

Schedule: Thursday, practice, 7 p.m.; Friday, qualifying, 4:05 p.m.; race, 8 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Phoenix Raceway.

Race distance: 150 laps, 150 miles.

Last year: Ben Rhodes finished fifth in a Ford to claim the championship despite never leading a lap. Christian Eckes led 36, including the final two after a fourth overtime restart in a race that went 178 laps.

Last race: Christian Eckes passed Taylor Gray and defending series champion Ben Rhodes over the final five laps after a restart to win at Martinsville and reach the championship four. Eckes started on the pole and led 187 of 200 laps.

Fast facts: Eckes completed a season sweep at Martinsville, starting on the front row both times. … Grant Enfinger, Ty Majeski, Corey Heim and Eckes comprise the final four. Heim has six wins, Eckes four and Enfinger and Majeski two each.

Next race: Feb. 14, 2025, Daytona Beach, Florida.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

Formula 1

Last race: Max Verstappen overcame penalties that left him starting 17th and then the rain to win the Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo and take a huge step toward securing his fourth consecutive title. The Dutchman overtook Estaban Ocon on Lap 42 and won by nearly 20 seconds for his first victory since June.

Fast facts: Verstappen's best drive in months ended a 10-race drought after winning seven of the first 10 events. He widened his lead over Lando Norris from 44 to 62 points and needs to finish ahead of him over the next three races to clinch the title. ... Norris won the sprint race and started on the pole at Interlagos but finished sixth. He and Mercedes driver George Russell were fined 5,000 euros ($5,440) each for breaching the FIA’s start procedure in an investigation by stewards.

Next race: Nov. 23, Las Vegas.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

IndyCar

Last race: Alex Palou claimed his second consecutive IndyCar championship and third in four years at Nashville Superspeedway, where Colton Herta won the Music City Grand Prix for Andretti Global.

Next race: March 2, 2025, St. Petersburg, Florida.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA Drag Racing

Last event: Brittany Force earned her first Top Fuel victory in 39 races, beating defending champion Doug Kalitta in Las Vegas. Teammate Austin Prock defeated Paul Lee in Funny Car to move to the brink of his first championship.

Fast Facts: Prock leads teammate Jack Beckman by 188 points and will clinch the Funny Car title with his first qualifying run. Beckman is driving for John Force as the 16-time champion continues to recuperate from a horrific accident in June. Force witnessed both wins in his return to the track. ... Justin Ashley maintains a 44-point lead on Antron Brown in Top Fuel, with Shawn Langdon 45 back.

Next event: Nov. 14-17, Pomona, California.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

World of Outlaws Sprint Cars

World of Outlaws Finals, Concord, North Carolina, Wednesday-Saturday.

Last event: Carson Macedo won in West Memphis, Arkansas, last Friday, taking the pole and then driving away after a late dustup with a lapped car. It was Macedo's 11th win of the season. David Gravel has a 74-point lead over Macedo. The Saturday event was canceled.

Next race: Feb. 5-8, 2025, Barberville, Florida.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars