F1 champion Verstappen to help out with a grassroots program in Rwanda as his penalty for swearing

By The Associated Press

PARIS — World champion Max Verstappen will help out with a grassroots program in Rwanda as his penalty for swearing during a news conference in Singapore.

Verstappen, who clinched his fourth Formula One drivers’ title last month, was ordered by Formula 1’s governing body FIA to carry out a “work of public interest” after being penalized by the stewards for his language during a news conference in September.

The Dutch driver will travel to the Rwandan capital Kigali for the FIA awards ceremony on Friday and it is there he will undertake the work, Britain's Press Association reported.

A statement Sunday from FIA said: “While in Kigali he will undertake some work with junior competitors as part of the grassroots development program organized by the Rwanda Automobile Club (RAC).

“The activity will involve an FIA affordable cross car, which was built locally in Rwanda by the RAC from blueprints provided by the FIA.”

