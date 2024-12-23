Norwegian skiers Haugan and McGrath place 1-2 in 1st run of Alta Badia slalom

LA VILLA, Italy — Norwegian skiers Timon Haugan and Atle Lie McGrath placed 1-2 in the opening run of a World Cup slalom in Alta Badia on Monday.

Haugan finished 0.31 seconds ahead of his teammate McGrath, with Olympic champion Clement Noel in third, 0.99 behind.

Haugan is coming off a fifth-place finish in Sunday’s giant slalom on the Gran Risa course for his best result this season.

“It’s always nice to ski the GS the day before and get a feeling for the snow," Haugan said. "It’s good for the nerves, too, to get a good result yesterday and then I can just relax and focus on the skiing.”

Haugan is seeking his second World Cup victory after taking the slalom at finals last season in Saalbach, Austria, the site of this season’s world championships in February.

McGrath is looking for his third consecutive slalom podium after placing third in Gurgl, Austria, and second in Val d’Isere, France.

Norway had a 1-2 in Val d’Isere eight days ago with Henrik Kristoffersen finishing ahead of McGrath.

Norway's Timon Haugan speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom, in Alta Badia, Italy, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. Credit: AP/Gabriele Facciotti

Kristoffersen stood in a tie for fourth with Steven Amiez, 1.05 back.

Noel, who started first, won the opening two slaloms of the season but then missed the Val d’Isere race after injuring his ankle in a giant slalom.

The course in the Italian Dolomites was dark, icy and bumpy.

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, the Norwegian-born standout now representing Brazil, was a distant 2.95 seconds behind.

Norway's Atle Lie McGrath competes during an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom, in Alta Badia, Italy, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. Credit: AP/Alessandro Trovati

After Alta Badia, the men’s circuit resumes with downhill and super-G races in Bormio on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.