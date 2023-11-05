Ashleigh Gentle wins 10th Noosa Triathlon. Hayden Wilde wins men's race on debut

NOOSA, Australia — Tokyo Olympian Ashleigh Gentle extended her dominance of the Noosa Triathlon with a 10th victory, while New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde won the men’s event on debut.

Gentle’s ninth-straight victory — her only loss coming in 2013 when she finished second — was set up during the final run leg as the dual Olympian surged away from a lead pack of seven after the bike leg on Sunday.

"It’s an incredible feat and I’m incredibly proud that each year no matter what happens I find a way,” Gentle said.

The 32-year-old Australian crossed the line in 1:55:13 to win the 40th edition of the event. Sophie Malowiecki was second at 1:56.49, with Richelle Hill 25 seconds further back.

New Zealander Wilde, in his first appearance at Noosa in Queensland state, lost time during the bike-run transition but had the legs to surge away from Matt Hauser on the run and break the course record — set last year by Charlie Quinn — by more than a minute.

The Tokyo Games bronze medallist won in 1:41.56, with Australian Olympian Hauser 13 seconds behind.

South Africa's Henri Schoeman, bronze medalist from the Rio Olympics, was third at 1:44.20.

——

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports