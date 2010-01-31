Austrian SBX champ released from hospital

(AP) — World champion snowboarder Max Schairer of Austria has been released from the hospital after a nasty wipeout in the Winter X Games snowboardcross semifinals Saturday that left him with a mild concussion.

He also fractured his ribs and bruised his chest.

Schairer, the 2009 champion who is scheduled to compete at the Vancouver Olympics next month, got tangled up in a wreck involving several of the six riders in a race over a tight course filled with turns and jumps.