Bleiler wins fourth X Games title, upsets Clark

(AP) — Gretchen Bleiler has won the Winter X Games superpipe contest, edging out Kelly Clark in an upset.

Bleiler, the 2006 Olympic silver medalist, scored 96.66 on her second run Saturday to defeat Clark by .66 points. Clark, the 2002 Olympic gold medalist, had won four of the five pre-Olympic events heading into the Winter X Games, and Bleiler won the other one.

Defending Olympic gold medalist Hannah Teter finished third.

This marks the fourth X Games title for Aspen resident Bleiler, who missed most of last season after crashing in this event a year ago.