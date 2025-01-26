SportsOlympics

Langenhan moves into World Cup luge points lead, bobsled races in St. Moritz are called off

From left, Germany's second-placed Max Langenhan, Austria's first-placed Jonas Mueller and Austria's third-placed Nico Gleirscher pose with their medals after the men's single luge World Cup race in Winterberg, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. Credit: AP/Marius Becker

By The Associated Press

OBERHOF, Germany — Max Langenhan of Germany moved back into the World Cup men's singles points lead Sunday, after getting his season-best third win of the season.

Felix Loch of Germany was second and Nico Gleirscher of Austria was third. Langenhan and Gleirscher were tied atop the season-long points standings entering Sunday; Langenhan now has a 40-point lead.

Tucker West was the top U.S. men's finisher, placing 10th.

In a mixed doubles World Cup race, the German teams of Tobias Wendl-Tobias Arlt and Jessica Degenhardt-Cheyenne Rosenthal took gold, with Austria second and Italy third. The top U.S. team placed fifth, that one being the sleds of Marcus Mueller-Ansel Haugsjaa with Chevonne Forgan-Sophie Kirkby.

Germany also won the mixed singles World Cup race, with Loch and Marie Fraebel holding off Langenhan and Julia Taubitz. Gleirscher and Lisa Schulte were third for Austria.

For the U.S., West and Ashley Farquharson placed fifth in mixed singles.

At St. Moritz, Switzerland, Sunday's scheduled two-woman and four-man races were canceled because of poor track conditions.

Felix Loch, from Germany, left, Max Langenhan from Germany, center, and Wolfgang Kindl from Austria stand together on the podium during the men's single-seater at the Luge World Cup in Oberhof, Germany, Sunday Jan. 26, 2025. Credit: AP/Martin Schutt

St. Moritz is a one-of-a-kind track on the World Cup sliding circuits, rebuilt annually out of ice and snow and without a concrete chute to support artificial refrigeration. Because the air temperature did not fall below freezing overnight Saturday, the track did not sufficiently harden to support racing Sunday.

It's not clear if the races will be rescheduled at another venue later this season.

Bobsled: World Cup monobob, two-man bobsled on Feb. 8 at Lillehammer, Norway.

Luge: Mixed singles, mixed doubles world championships on Feb. 6 at Whistler, Canada.

Max Langenhan and Julia Taubitz, Felix Loch and Merle Fraebel from Germany, top, and Nico Gleirscher and Lisa Schulte from Austria are on the podium following the mixed single-seater relay at the Luge World Cup in Oberhof, Germany, Sunday Jan. 26, 2025. Credit: AP/Martin Schutt

Skeleton: World Cup men's and women's season finales on Feb. 7 at Lillehammer.

