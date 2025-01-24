US wins gold, bronze in World Cup monobob race at St. Moritz

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — The U.S. took gold and bronze medals on Friday in a women's World Cup monobob race, the best showing for the Americans so far this season.

Elana Meyers Taylor was first and Kaysha Love finished third for the U.S. The silver went to Australia's Bree Walker, who moved into second in the overall standings behind Lisa Buckwitz of Germany.

Buckwitz was fourth on Friday, her first time missing the medal stand in five monobob races this season. Love moved into fourth place in the overall monobob standings.

Up next

Bobsled: World Cup women’s monobob, four-man bobsled Saturday at St. Moritz.

Luge: World Cup women’s doubles, men’s doubles and women’s singles Saturday at Oberhof, Germany.

Skeleton: World Cup season finales for men’s, women’s and mixed team Feb. 7 at Lillehammer, Norway.