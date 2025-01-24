SportsOlympics

US wins gold, bronze in World Cup monobob race at St. Moritz

By The Associated Press

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — The U.S. took gold and bronze medals on Friday in a women's World Cup monobob race, the best showing for the Americans so far this season.

Elana Meyers Taylor was first and Kaysha Love finished third for the U.S. The silver went to Australia's Bree Walker, who moved into second in the overall standings behind Lisa Buckwitz of Germany.

Buckwitz was fourth on Friday, her first time missing the medal stand in five monobob races this season. Love moved into fourth place in the overall monobob standings.

Up next

Bobsled: World Cup women’s monobob, four-man bobsled Saturday at St. Moritz.

Luge: World Cup women’s doubles, men’s doubles and women’s singles Saturday at Oberhof, Germany.

Skeleton: World Cup season finales for men’s, women’s and mixed team Feb. 7 at Lillehammer, Norway.

More Olympics

Alysa Liu returns from 2-year absence to lead at US Championships3m read
Shiffrin healed from ski crash will race next week in France4m read
Lindsey Vonn gets up intact after fall toward end of downhill training run in Cortina
World silver medalist Isabeau Levito to miss US figure skating nationals with foot injury

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME