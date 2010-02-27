Canada getting late medal surge

With a surge of victories in the final days of the games, including three more Saturday, Canada has won more gold medals than any host nation in Winter Olympic history.

Triumphs by the men's pursuit speedskating team, by slalom snowboarder Jasey-Jay Anderson and by the men's curling team gave Canada 13 golds - breaking the host-nation mark of 10 shared by the United States in Salt Lake City in 2002 and Norway in Lillehammer in 1994.

It also marks the most gold medals Canada has won at any Olympics - winter or summer. Its previous high was 10 at the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles, which were boycotted by the Soviet Union and its allies.

There could be one more gold to come. The men's hockey team will play the United States for the gold medal Sunday. If Canada wins hockey gold, it would have 14 - breaking the Winter Olympics mark of 13 accomplished by the Soviets in 1976 and by Norway in 2002.

Canadian wins parallel

Jasey-Jay Anderson of Canada won the gold medal in parallel giant slalom, overcoming Austria's Benjamin Karl. Anderson began the second of the two-race final with a .76-second deficit, but kept carving away at the lead and crossed .35 seconds ahead of the world's top-ranked rider. Mathieu Bozzetto of France won bronze.

30k to PolandJustyna Kowalczyk of Poland denied Marit Bjoergen a fourth gold medal of the Olympics, beating the Norwegian in a frantic final sprint to win the 30-kilometer classical cross-country race. Kowalczyk and Bjoergen were side by side down the final straightaway before the Norwegian faltered at the end. Kowalczyk finished in 1:30:33.7 for her first Olympic gold. Bjoergen took silver. Aino-Kaisa Saarinen of Finland took bronze. - AP