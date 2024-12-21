SportsOlympics

Huetter silences Swiss crowd when she finishes ahead of Gut-Behrami to win super-G in St. Moritz

Austria's Cornelia Huetter celebrates at the finish area of an...

Austria's Cornelia Huetter celebrates at the finish area of an alpine ski, women's World Cup super G, in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. Credit: AP/Giovanni Auletta

By The Associated Press

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — Austrian skier Cornelia Huetter silenced the Swiss crowd when she finished ahead of home favorite Lara Gut-Behrami to win a World Cup super-G on Saturday.

The race also marked the return of Lindsey Vonn after nearly six years of retirement, with the American standout crossing in 14th.

It was Huetter’s second win in two weekends, having also claimed a downhill in Beaver Creek, Colorado, a week ago.

Huetter trailed Olympic champion Gut-Behrami at every checkpoint but made up time on the bottom section of the Corvaglia course to finish 0.18 seconds ahead.

No Austrian had won a super-G in St. Moritz since Michaela Dorfmeister in 2006.

“After inspection, I thought it would be a little bit easier. But then when I skied down, I was thinking, ‘Oh my god, it’s not that easy, it’s really tough,'" Huetter said. "That was also my feeling through the run. It’s really tricky, the gates are coming so fast. The last part I was skiing really good.”

Sofia Goggia finished third, 0.33 behind, for her third consecutive podium result after returning from an injury layoff.

Austria's Cornelia Huetter celebrates on the podium after winning an...

Austria's Cornelia Huetter celebrates on the podium after winning an alpine ski, women's World Cup super G, in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. Credit: AP/Giovanni Auletta

Vonn was 1.18 back.

It was Huetter’s eighth World Cup win and fifth in super-G. Last season, Huetter won the season-long World Cup downhill title.

Another super-G is scheduled for St. Moritz on Sunday.

