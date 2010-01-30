Cuche cleared to ski after surgery on broken thumb

(AP) — Olympic medal contender Didier Cuche is expected to ski again next week after a successful operation on his broken right thumb.

Cuche had surgery Saturday to insert a titanium plate and stabilize the damage from his crash Friday in a giant slalom race at Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

The Swiss ski federation said Cuche would train next week using a special protective splint.

Cuche leads the World Cup downhill standings and was a likely favorite for the Vancouver Olympics race on Feb. 13.

The 35-year-old racer aims to become the oldest Olympic champion in men's Alpine skiing history.

Cuche has competed at three previous Olympics and won silver in super-G at the 1998 Nagano Games.