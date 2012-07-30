Huntington's Erik Storck, Moore set sail for gold

Erik Storck of Huntington and his teammate Trevor Moore begin competition in Men's Two Person Dinghy High Performance racing Monday.

In the event, competitors operate 49er dinghies, which are small boats with low hulls and wings. It begins with a fleet racing stage, in which all 20 crews race at once with points awarded based on finishing position. After 15 of these races, the top 10 teams advance to the medal race on Aug. 8, which counts for double points.

Storck and Moore finished ninth at the 2011 World Championships after their boat capsized during the final lap of the medal race. The Australian team of Nathan Outerridge and Iain Jensen, which won gold in 2011, are considered slight favorites in the event. Denmark, the reigning Olympic champion, is fielding a different crew than in 2008.