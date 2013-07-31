SportsOlympics

IOC hopeful: drug cheats will 'pay the price'

Bubka, pictured, the former Olympic gold medalist and six-time world champion says he was disappointed by the positive tests involving sprinters Tyson Gay, Asafa Powell and Sherone Simpson but takes heart that the anti-doping system "works." Credit: AP

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

IOC presidential candidate and pole vault great Sergei Bubka says the spate of recent high-profile doping cases in track and field shows global drug-testing efforts are working and cheaters "will pay the price."

The former Olympic gold medalist and six-time world champion says he was disappointed by the positive tests involving sprinters Tyson Gay, Asafa Powell and Sherone Simpson but takes heart that the anti-doping system "works."

Bubka says "of course some positive cases are unpleasant" but "you will pay the price if you go the wrong way."

The Ukrainian, who is also a vice president of the IAAF, says athletes should know by now that they should avoid taking supplements because they might contain banned substances.

