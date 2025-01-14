World silver medalist Isabeau Levito to miss US figure skating nationals with foot injury

WICHITA, Kan. — World championship silver medalist Isabeau Levito has ruled herself out of next week's U.S. figure skating nationals with a foot injury.

Levito hasn't competed since placing third at Skate America in October and withdrew from her second Grand Prix event at the Finlandia Trophy in November. She wrote on Instagram on Tuesday that she wouldn't be able to return for nationals.

“I am heartbroken to say that I won't be able to compete at Nationals this year due to a foot injury," Levito wrote. "This is not at all how I envisioned my season but I want to make sure I recover and come back fully without pain or limitations. Good luck to my competitors and friends competing and I hope to join them soon.”

Levito won the U.S. national title in 2023.