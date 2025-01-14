SportsOlympics

World silver medalist Isabeau Levito to miss US figure skating nationals with foot injury

Isabeau Levito of the United States competes during the women's...

Isabeau Levito of the United States competes during the women's free skate program at the Skate America figure skating event in Allen, Texas, Oct. 19, 2024. Credit: AP/Tony Gutierrez

By The Associated Press

WICHITA, Kan. — World championship silver medalist Isabeau Levito has ruled herself out of next week's U.S. figure skating nationals with a foot injury.

Levito hasn't competed since placing third at Skate America in October and withdrew from her second Grand Prix event at the Finlandia Trophy in November. She wrote on Instagram on Tuesday that she wouldn't be able to return for nationals.

“I am heartbroken to say that I won't be able to compete at Nationals this year due to a foot injury," Levito wrote. "This is not at all how I envisioned my season but I want to make sure I recover and come back fully without pain or limitations. Good luck to my competitors and friends competing and I hope to join them soon.”

Levito won the U.S. national title in 2023.

More Olympics

World silver medalist Isabeau Levito to miss US figure skating nationals with foot injury
'Iron Lady' of swimming retires after stellar career
Vonn 10th fastest in practice for her first World Cup downhill in 6 years1m read
Vonn's coach suggests she'll be competitive in her return at age 403m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME