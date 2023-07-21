SportsOlympics

Kipyegon smashes mile record in Monaco for a third world record in two months

By The Associated Press

MONACO — Faith Kipyegon set a third world record in two months after smashing the previous best mile time at a Diamond League event in Monaco on Friday.

The Kenyan clocked 4 minutes, 7.64 seconds in the Herculis Meeting at Stade Louis II to shatter the 4:12.33 set by long-time rival Sifan Hassan, on the same track in 2019.

Kipyegon is the two-time Olympic and world 1,500-meter champion.

In early June, she set a world record in the 5,000 meters at the Diamond League meet in Paris, a week after becoming the fastest woman over 1,500 at the Golden Gala meet in Florence, Italy.

