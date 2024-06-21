Andrew Capobianco’s bid for a return trip to the Olympics in men’s 3-meter synchronized diving landed just short with a second-place finish Tuesday at the Trials in Knoxville, Tennessee. But the 24-year-old Long Island native looked Friday like a prime contender to go again as an individual in the 3-meter springboard event.

He stood in first after both the quarterfinals and semifinals. The final is set for Sunday, and the top two advance to Paris. Capobianco, a two-time Nassau County champ while competing in seventh and eighth grade for Wantagh High, had 507.25 points after his six semifinal dives. Carson Tyler was second at 485.60, and Luke Sitz was well back in third at 430.10.

Capobianco won a silver medal in the synchronized competition at the 2021 Tokyo Games and finished 10th individually.