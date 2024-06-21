SportsOlympics

Olympic Trials: Long Island's Andrew Capobianco keeps shot at Paris alive with strong showing in 3-meter individual springboard

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Andrew Capobianco of Team United...

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Andrew Capobianco of Team United States competes in the Men's 3m Springboard Preliminary Round on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Credit: Getty Images

Andrew Capobianco’s bid for a return trip to the Olympics in men’s 3-meter synchronized diving landed just short with a second-place finish Tuesday at the Trials in Knoxville, Tennessee. But the 24-year-old Long Island native looked Friday like a prime contender to go again as an individual in the 3-meter springboard event.

He stood in first after both the quarterfinals and semifinals. The final is set for Sunday, and the top two advance to Paris. Capobianco, a two-time Nassau County champ while competing in seventh and eighth grade for Wantagh High, had 507.25 points after his six semifinal dives. Carson Tyler was second at 485.60, and Luke Sitz was well back in third at 430.10.

Capobianco won a silver medal in the synchronized competition at the 2021 Tokyo Games and finished 10th individually.

