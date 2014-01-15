Lindsey Vonn has successful knee surgery

Lindsey Vonn announced on her Facebook page that she had surgery on her right knee.

The knee injury has prevented the reigning Olympic downhill champion from competing in the Sochi Games next month.

The 29-year-old Vonn posted Wednesday that her surgery was "successful!" She also attached a picture with her new puppy, Leo.

Vonn tore two ligaments in her right knee during a high-speed crash at the world championships last February. Then Vonn re-injured her surgically repaired ACL in a crash during training in November.

She tried to rehab the knee in time for Sochi, but sprained her MCL racing a downhill in France on Dec. 21.