Lindsey Vonn's peers say her return at 40 is 'pretty freaking awesome'

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria — When Lindsey Vonn decided to return to downhill ski racing at age 40 this season after nearly six years of retirement with a new titanium knee, the criticism from prominent retired skiers like Franz Klammer, Marc Girardelli, Pirmin Zurbriggen, Bruno Kernen, Michaela Dorfmeister and Sonja Nef was so scathing that the underlying theme suggested the American had psychological issues.

However, there are many other current and retired skiers close in age to Vonn who think just the opposite.

Take Marcel Hirscher, the eight-time overall champion who also made a comeback this season at age 35 that was put on hold when he injured his left knee in December.

“It is very unfair. I can’t understand those messages,” Hirscher said of the criticism aimed at Vonn. “Because for me, it is just inspiring. Lindsey showed us if you have a big dream, it doesn’t matter how huge the steps are. That has to be taken. Lindsey showed us you can achieve this.”

Hirscher added that he was “close to crying” when he saw Vonn finish sixth and fourth on consecutive days in St. Anton last month in only the second and third races of her comeback.

“It was crazy,” Hirscher said. “No one was expecting this. So it is a big role model for all human beings that big dreams, big wishes, if you work for it, everything — mostly everything — is possible.”

Results are irrelevant

Still working her way back into shape and learning how to handle new equipment that evolved during her retirement, Vonn has struggled lately, unable to finish three of her last six events.

United States' Lindsey Vonn, left, talks to United States' Lauren Macuga and United States' Jacqueline Wiles, right, at the finish area of a downhill run of a women's team combined event, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. Credit: AP/Giovanni Auletta

Her best result at the recently concluded world championships was 15th place in the downhill.

Retired British racer turned BBC skiing commentator Chemmy Alcott competed with Vonn in the past and remembers how her fellow skier kept fighting through pain to come back from a series of crashes and major injuries during her earlier career.

Now, Vonn says she has no pain in her new right knee.

“For me it’s actually irrelevant the results,” Alcott said. “I mean St. Anton was ridiculous and almost it was too good too fast because expectations were crazy. But just to see her come down with a smile on her face and to be loving it and to be doing it for the sport — because our sport needs these icons — I think is incredible.

United States' Lindsey Vonn gets ready to start an alpine ski, women's World Championship downhill training, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. Credit: AP/Gabriele Facciotti

“I’m 42 and I couldn’t imagine doing what she’s doing now,” Alcott added. “But I love seeing her without pain.”

Dave Ryding, who just had the best British result in recent memory at worlds when he finished sixth in the slalom at age 38, was asked what was tougher: navigating the rapid slalom gates at his age or what Vonn is doing in the speed events.

“I’ve not had any years off. It’s been every year a professional athlete. No respite. Since I was 18 I’ve been living on the road. So it’s a testament to my dedication to the sport,” Ryding said. “But obviously what Vonn is doing is pretty freaking awesome, so I don’t want to say that I’m anything better than Lindsey Vonn.”

Ryding, who became the first British winner in World Cup history when he took a slalom victory in Kitzbuehel three years ago, is still trying to determine if he’ll continue competing through next year’s Milan-Cortina Olympics.

He cited Johan Clarey, the Frenchman who won a silver medal in downhill aged 41 at the Beijing Games three years ago, as an inspiration.

“To be so focused for two runs is really difficult. The mental intensity at my age is tough. And I think that’s why slalom skiers don’t go to 40,” Ryding said. “I have no real aspirations to be racing at 40 because it’s tough as hell.”

Good days and bad days

The oldest racers still competing on the men’s downhill circuit are Christof Innerhofer and Adrien Theaux, who are both 40 like Vonn.

“Some days are good, some days not,” said Theaux, citing pain in his knees and back.

Theaux suggested that Vonn could perform well but “not every race.”

Vonn is planning to compete in one more Olympics in exactly a year, when women’s skiing will be held in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, on a slope where Vonn holds the record of 12 World Cup wins.

“You can never write Lindsey Vonn off. You can never write someone of that caliber off,” Alcott said. “I think actually her DNFs (did not finishes) and her falls are all part of the process. I’ve been proud to watch her taking those risks because she’s not coming back and skiing in a comfort zone. She’s coming back being the Lindsey who always charged. And that will keep her in good stead going to the Olympics.”