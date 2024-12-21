Lindsey Vonn races into 14th in a super-G to mark her return to World Cup skiing at age 40
ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — Lindsey Vonn raced into 14th position in a super-G on Saturday to mark her return to World Cup skiing at age 40.
Vonn finished 1.18 seconds behind leader Cornelia Huetter.
It’s the American standout’s first World Cup race after nearly six years of retirement.
Vonn is planning to race another super-G in St. Moritz on Sunday.
Lower-ranked skiers were still coming down the course so the results were not official yet.
