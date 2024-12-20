Odermatt remains winless in Gardena after 3rd-place result in super-G, US skier Goldberg 2nd

SELVA DI VAL GARDENA, Italy — Marco Odermatt still can’t win a race in Val Gardena.

The three-time overall World Cup champion finished third in a super-G on the Saslong course Friday, a distant 0.43 seconds behind Italian winner Mattia Casse, who earned his first career victory.

It was Odermatt’s fourth podium finish at the resort in the Italian Dolomites but he's never been better than second.

The Swiss standout said the course-set wasn’t challenging enough for his characteristics.

“For me, coming from a giant slalom background, it’s not easy without any turns,” Odermatt said.

On an overcast day featuring intermittent snowfall and changing conditions, American skier Jared Goldberg finished a mere 0.01 behind in second place for his first career podium result in his 168th World Cup race.

Fredrik Moeller of Norway finished fourth to match his result in a super-G in Beaver Creek, Colorado, two weeks ago.

Italy's Mattia Casse gets to the finish area after completing an alpine ski, men's World Cup Super-G in Val Gardena, Italy, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. Credit: AP/Alessandro Trovati

French contender Cyprien Sarrazin went off course early in his run and Daniel Danklmaier of Austria straddled a gate midway down and tumbled over.

The 34-year-old Casse’s previous best result was third — three times, including in the Val Gardena downhill two years ago.

The downhill is scheduled for Saturday on the Saslong before the circuit moves to nearby Alta Badia.

Meanwhile, Lindsey Vonn is slated to make her comeback from retirement in the women's races in St. Moritz, Switzerland, this weekend.