Michael Phelps limping on injured right foot at world championships in Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain -- If Michael Phelps is planning a comeback, it's on hold for now.

The most decorated Olympian in history had a large black boot cast on his right ankle and foot, and was limping Sunday at a sponsor's appearance at the world championships.

The swimmer's former coach, Bob Bowman, said the injury worsened when Phelps played golf a few days ago.

"He hit his foot somehow in the house and then he did that tournament when he walked about 20 miles and got a little stress fracture," Bowman told The Associated Press.

Phelps attended the opening night of competition and declined to comment when the AP asked him what happened. Phelps retired from swimming after last year's London Olympics with a record 22 career medals.

There has been speculation he is considering a return for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. So will this injury affect his plans?

"I think he'll be fine. He can wait that out," Bowman said, with a big laugh. "I don't think that's imminent."