Who is Nathan Chen?

— Nathan Chen was born on May 5, 1999, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Chinese immigrants.

— The youngest of five children began skating at age 3 after watching his older brothers play hockey.

— Chen previously competed in gymnastics and trained in ballet with Ballet West Academy.

— After winning the novice title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in 2010, Chen told NBC reporter Andrea Joyce that he was targeting 2018 for his Olympic debut.

— In 2017, Chen became the first male figure skater in history to land five quadruple jumps in a single performance, doing it at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

— Chen qualified for the 2018 Olympics after a 40.72-point victory at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

— Chen trains in Lakewood, California, under coach Rafael Arutunian.

— Chen said in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated that his first memory of the Olympics was in 2002, when the Games were in his hometown of Salt Lake City. “I was home in Salt Lake City with my family watching the men’s figure skating event. That was really what drew me to figure skating to start with.”