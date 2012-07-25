Nick Mangold won't make trip to London for sister Holley Mangold's Olympic performance

Holley Mangold will have an entourage of some 17 friends and family in London watching her compete in the Olympics. Brother Nick Mangold will not be one of them.

The Jets' Pro Bowl center has chosen to be with the Jets at their training camp in Cortland, N.Y., and watch his sister compete on television, even though Jets coach Rex Ryan gave him permission to hop the pond.

Holley said she understands the decision by her brother, who was there to watch her qualify for the Olympics in March.

"I know he needs to be where he needs to be for his sport, and he will be supporting me in his own way," she said.

"I also hope he wouldn't expect me to step out in the middle of an important part of my training to go to the Super Bowl. When you are a professional athlete, you understand what it takes to do the job. I'm OK with it."